Daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth to get married again

Nov 14, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Soundarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth is planning to get married again. She was married to a businessman named Ashwin and got divorced with him where they also had a son.

After the divorce, Soudarya and her daughter are residing at Rajini’s residence. Sources say that Soundarya has already engaged with the actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi who was also divorced lately. Although there was no noise of their engagement, they are planning to get married now which will be announced soon.

