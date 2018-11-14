H1N1/Swine Flu: DMO issued a High alert warning in all hospitals

The District Medical Office (DMO) has put all hospitals including private hospitals on high alert following a spike in H1N1 cases in the state capital. The death of a 16-year-old at Chammaruthy this week has set alarm bells ringing for health authorities across the district. On Tuesday, two more suspected H1N1 cases were reported in the district. Around 20 H1N1 cases have been reported in the state so far this month.

A top official of the DMO said that a lot of H1N1 case is being reported in the neighbouring Kanyakumari district. “Every hospital including private, community and primary health centres have been put on high alert. Swab test will be done on every suspected patient. We have given directions to every hospital to stock medicine,” said the official.