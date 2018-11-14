KeralaLatest News

DYFI Leader Held For Raping a Minor Girl

Nov 14, 2018, 03:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

DYFI unit representative Vineeth Kumar(28) from Aadichanaloor, Mannanchery house has been arrested by police for raping a minor girl. It was Chathannoor police who arrested Vineeth Kumar. He was presented before court and police said they will ask him in custody for a longer term for further interrogation.

It is alleged that the culprit intruded into the house of the girl and abused her. The complaint says Vineeth constantly used to blackmail her by telling her that her nude videos were shot using a secret camera. When the blackmailing continued, the girl was eventually forced to complain to her parents and they informed the police.

Vineeth used to work as an auto rickshaw driver.

