“Government Should Protect Broader Interests of People”: Ramesh Chennithala on Sabarimala Issue

Yesterday the Supreme Court had considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

After Considering the review petition, the court had decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22. The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala spoke to media on what Government should be doing now.

It is the government’s responsibility to avoid conflicts and create a safe atmosphere for devotees coming to Sabarimala. Government belongs to everyone. There are more people than the entire population of Kerala who are coming to Sabarimala in this Mandala period. Such pligrims, even coming from other states should be given a proper atmosphere to pray. The responsibility of making Sabarimala a place of conflict is with BJP-RSS and CPI(M). This shouldn’t happen again. Considering that S.C is ready to consider the review petitions in open court, a pragmatic, logical and matured stand must be taken by the state government. Govt cannot hold on to the technicality of the S.C verdict-that it didn’t stay their original verdict, and shouldn’t go ahead without protecting the broader interests of people.

If the Supreme Court decided to hear the review petiton, it means this case is pending before the court,” said Ramesh Chennithala.