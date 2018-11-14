ISRO launches GSAT-29 Communication Satellite

GSAT-29 communication satellite, which is being carried by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) was launched into space on Wednesday, 14 November, at 5:08 pm.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday evening, defying earlier speculation of delay in the launch due to cyclone ‘Gaja’, which is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on 15 November.

The GSAT-29 is a communication satellite with a weight of 3,423 kg that aims to solve the communication barriers faced by Village Resource Centres (VRCs) who are responsible for providing space-based services to ISRO from rural areas.

The satellite is designed for a mission life of 10 years and will also serve as a test-bed for several new technologies in providing latest communication technologies.