New Secretary and President for DYFI

Kozhikode: A.A Rahim has been selected as the state secretary of DYFI while S Sathish will be the new president. The existing representatives, M Swaraj, A.N Shamseer and P Biju had exited their chair. S.J Sathish will be the new treasurer. The 90 member state committee has also been selected. CPM Secretariate had given instructions not to stress too much on the age bar and that is how leaders like Rahim could come into the position.

Earlier, MLA from Thalassery and DYFI State President A.N Shamseer faced serious criticisms in the organisation report submitted at the State meeting of DYFI. DYFI All India President Muhammad Riyas said that leaders should show modesty and must be soft in nature.

“Some of the leaders are at the top of the organisation to please CPI(M) leaders. The approach of leaders to common men is bad. This should change. DYFI has become the B Team of CPI(M)” says the report.