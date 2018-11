Nikki Galrani is a favorite among Malayalam cinema lovers. She started off in Nivin Pauly starrer 1983 and went on to act in many movies including Vellimoonga, Om Shanthi Oshana, Ivan Maryadaraman, etc.

Reports confirm that she will be starring in the sequel of Ithihaasa. Ithihaasa had Shine Tom Chacko and Anusree playing the lead roles. Ithihaasa 2, directed by Binu.S will have Nikki Galrani paired opposite to Indrajith Sukumaran. Nikki will play the role of a tribal woman.