Rahul Gandhi doesn’t even know whether onion grows in soil or above it, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against his son Kartikey Chouhan and later issuing a statement stating that he “got confused”, saying that the Congress President doesn’t even know where the onions grow. Addressing a rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018, Chouhan mocked Gandhi, saying that the Congress chief is confused.

“Rahul Baba doesn’t even know whether onion grows in the soil or above it. He’s confused, he says my son’s name came up in Panama papers. We are mere farmers, we don’t even know what Panama is. Can confused people like him run a government?” Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s swipe at Gandhi also refers to the Congress leader’s “got confused” statement after his allegations against the Madhya Pradesh CM’s son.