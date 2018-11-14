Sri Lankan Parliament Votes Against Mahinda Rajapakse Government

Sri Lanka parliament has voted against the Rajapakse government in a landmark vote, reported AFP on Wednesday. The development came a day after the country’s Supreme Court overturned President Maithripala Sirisena’s order to dissolve Parliament until December 7. It had also ordered a halt on the preparations for snap elections.

The country has been locked in a power struggle since Sirisena sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with Rajapakse on October 26. Sirisena and Wickremesinghe didn’t agree on several policy matters. Wickremesinghe termed Sirisena’s move as “unconstitutional” and had vowed to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, Rajapakse’s legislator son Namal Rajapakse was reported as saying that they will attend the legislature, but other party seniors said they would not.

Sirisena had sacked the legislature after his party admitted that they did not have an absolute majority despite engineering the defections of eight legislators from Wickremesinghe’s party. Since then, at least two legislators have ditched Rajapakse and joined Wickremesinghe’s UNP party.