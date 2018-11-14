Trupti Desai sends letter to CM seeking protection to visit Sabarimala

Gender equality activist Trupti Desai on Wednesday said she will visit the shrine on November 17. Trupti Desai has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking security for her visit to Sabarimala temple.

Trupti Desai, who had earlier led agitation to allow women entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, pinned her hopes on the Supreme Court ahead of its hearing petitions in the issue. On the issue, Desai said, “We hope that the Supreme Court will remain on its earlier verdict of not doing gender bias on women entry in Sabarimala Temple. She has sent a letter to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking protection for her and six other young women who plans to visit the temple on Saturday, when the temple gets opened for pilgrimage season. ‘We need protection from the airport to Sabarimala. Accommodation should also be provided. I will not go back without performing ‘darshan’. I have not booked a return ticket’, clarifies Trupti in the letter.

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking a review of its earlier verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple.