“We have a ‘chaiwala’ as Prime Minister, because Nehru ji made it possible” : Shashi Tharoor

One of the biggest allegations raised against Congress party in India has always been that It is a party that is largely limited to a single family. P.M Narendra Modi had recently taken a dig at the same point saying that party’s “politics begins and ends with one family”. BJP often raises the fact that a ‘chaiwala’ becoming Prime Minister is something that can only happen in BJP. But Congress M.P Shashi Tharoor has used the same point to drive home the advantage. He said a Chaiwala is able to become P.M, because of Nehru.

“If today we have a ‘chaiwala’ as Prime Minister, it’s because Nehru ji made it possible to create the institutional structures through which any Indian can aspire to rise to the highest office in the land”

he said.

So far no BJP leader has responded to Shashi Tharoor’s remarks.