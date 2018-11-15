NEWS

Alia Bhatt and Parneeti Chopra dons in ethnic avatar: See Pics

Nov 15, 2018, 09:05 am IST
Alia Bhatt, who attended the Kolkata Film Festival, stunned in a custom-made Sabyasachi creation. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Raazi actor donned a ruby silk mashru kurta that was embroidered with tilla work. This was paired with a velvet gharara and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta. The noodle straps added a modern twist to the ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???????????? @aliaabhatt in @sabyasachiofficial

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Velvet, organza, vintage embroidery and modern it up with noodle straps LOVE! @aliaabhatt in @sabyasachiofficial ??

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Khoob Sundor ? @aliaabhatt in custom @sabyasachiofficial ?

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on


Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, went all blue. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the Namaste England actor donned an ensemble by Payal Khandwala. One half of her outfit – a crop top with a cape was rather interesting. This was paired with a gorgeous lehenga. Smokey eyes, statement neckpiece and hair parted from the side completed the look.

