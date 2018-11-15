Alia Bhatt and Parneeti Chopra dons in ethnic avatar: See Pics

Alia Bhatt, who attended the Kolkata Film Festival, stunned in a custom-made Sabyasachi creation. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Raazi actor donned a ruby silk mashru kurta that was embroidered with tilla work. This was paired with a velvet gharara and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta. The noodle straps added a modern twist to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram ???????????? @aliaabhatt in @sabyasachiofficial A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 11, 2018 at 2:09am PST

View this post on Instagram Khoob Sundor ? @aliaabhatt in custom @sabyasachiofficial ? A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 11, 2018 at 2:36am PST



Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, went all blue. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the Namaste England actor donned an ensemble by Payal Khandwala. One half of her outfit – a crop top with a cape was rather interesting. This was paired with a gorgeous lehenga. Smokey eyes, statement neckpiece and hair parted from the side completed the look.