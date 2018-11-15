Asif Ali reacts to haters who criticised his wife for not wearing Hijab

Asif Ali’s wife Zama Mazreen, has been slammed in the name of religion, for a recent family photo that her husband had posted on his Facebook page. Soon after he posted it, a few ‘religious’ men in the globe popped upon his page throwing advises and comments for posting his wife’s picture publicly and also for not covering her head, being a Muslim.

Their visit to Mookambika and the recent pic wearing a dress in Christian culture gets trolled and criticised.

“We are religious and we don’t want to prove anyone. Allah knows everything” Zama Mazreen said.

Explaining about the incidents Asif Ali said Visit in Mookambika Temple was a part of the trip and we did what others do but it is not related to our beliefs. Some medias exposed it wrongly it’s just a trip and not a belief” Asif Ali said.

About the recent pics, he continued ” The dress was the theme of Lal Sir’s daughter wedding and nothing more” He added.

Actresses like Ansiba Hasan and Nazriya Nazim had also faced these kinds of online attacks when they posted their photos without wearing Hijab through their Facebook pages.