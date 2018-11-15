Latest NewselectionsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Balakrishna will campaign for TDP in Telangana

Nov 15, 2018, 09:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy completing his film NTR Biopic.  And after this very soon he will start campaigning for the Telugu Desam Party.

Balakrishna will start his work for TDP from the 25th of November. He will be taking a break from shooting for NTR’s Biopic from November 25 to December 5. Balakrishna has already informed this to director Krish. Hence the later might shoot those scenes, which might not need the involvement of Balakrishna during those days.

The shoot of the first part of this biopic is already complete. Now the scenes of the second part are being shot.

