Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurates sixth edition North East Youth Festival

Nov 15, 2018, 09:41 pm IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the sixth edition of North East Youth Festival at a children’s park here and appealed to the participants to come forward to build a “new and prosperous India”.

Over 1200 youths from different parts of the northeast have arrived here to attend cultural programmes and sporting events at the four-day fest, hosted by the Tripura government.

“The north-eastern region is rich in resources. The states here are taking giant strides on all fronts, including education, but we need more youths to build a new and prosperous country,” Deb said in his inaugural speech.

The children’s park, with the presence of young people from the eight states in the region, looked like a “miniature” version of the northeast, he said.

“Donning traditional dresses, youth from all over the region are participating in various musical programmes, competitions and sporting events at the fest here, making this place look like a miniature northeast,” Deb said.

The four-day extravaganza will also be attended by youngsters from other parts of the country, even though they might not take part in the events, official sources said.

Altogether, youth from 22 states will be showcasing their traditional dresses, ornaments and cuisines at the festival here, they said.

The chief minister, on this occasion, also announced a three-day international tourism festival here, beginning November 22.

“From November 22, an international tourism festival will be held here, which will showcase to the world the pristine locales of the state,” he added.

