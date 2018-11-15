China creates ‘artificial sun’ that six times hotter than the real sun

China plans to create an artificial moon brighter than the actual moon may be a bit unrealistic, the country has made itself an “artificial sun” that is far hotter than the real one.

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) reactor at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has managed to reach a scorching 180 million degrees Fahrenheit (100 million degrees Celsius), the research center announced on Tuesday.

That is about six times as hot as our actual sun, which burns at a mere 27 million degrees Fahrenheit.

he EAST reactor was built as an “artificial sun,” designed to replicate the process by which the sun creates energy, in hopes of unlocking the secrets of how to make nuclear fusion a practical reality here on earth.

Such an achievement would be a huge scientific breakthrough, providing a safe way for the world to generate massive amounts of clean energy, and reaching the 100 million degree Celsius mark is actually an important step on that path since scientists believe that that is the minimum temperature needed in order to create conditions suitable for nuclear fusion on this planet.

If nothing else, it makes for one hell of a microwave.