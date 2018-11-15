Esha Gupta’s latest photoshoot pics are too hot to handle: See Pics

Esha Gupta is one Bollywood star who is not afraid to make bold statements, be with her sensual pictures or with her fashion choices.

The actor recently took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her from her latest bold photoshoot.

One of the most sizzling beauties of Bollywood, Esha is known to sweep away her fans with their gorgeous looks of her. Sharing glimpses of her latest hot photoshoot, Esha left everyone breathless. These monochrome sexy stills are enough to make you fall in love with her. Although, Esha’s Instagram account is flooded with astonishing stills this one has become everyone’s new favourite. In one of the photos, Esha is donning a low cut dress accessorised with a denim jacket.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 14, 2018 at 3:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 14, 2018 at 1:43am PST

View this post on Instagram Candy floss A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:33am PDT