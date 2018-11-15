It is very clear that who are behind Trupti Desai says Kadakampally

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran says on his Facebook post that the government is not hell-bent on ensuring young women’s entry in Sabarimala. “The Left Front doesn’t want to insist that young women enter Sabarimala temple somehow,” he says.

“In today’s all-party meeting, the chief minister has clarified this without any ambiguity. Neither the LDF nor the government has done anything to take women into the temple forcefully. It is very clear that who is behind persons like Trupti Desai,” he says.

The minister further says that the government cannot take a stand against the order of constitutional bench of the Supreme Court. This is accepted by all. The Devaswom board will do what is necessary to avoid issues and make necessary arrangements for a peaceful Mandalam season.