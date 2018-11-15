Latest NewsAutomobile

Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India : Price and Features

Nov 15, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
Jawa has launched its new range of 300 cc motorcycles in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here.

The company has introduced three new motorcycles – Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Perak, the latter being a special factory custom motorcycle that will be launched latter. As for the pricing, the entry-level Jawa Forty Two is priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh while the retro-looking Jawa is priced at Rs. 164 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa  has also introduced a special factory custom Bobber motorcycles which will be launched at a later date. As for the price, the bike will be launched at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).New Jawa and Jawa Forty Two Prices in India Starting At Rs. 1.55 Lakh.The new Jawa bikes prices start at Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Jawa Forty Two is priced at Rs. 1.55 Lakh
The classic Jawa Jawa is priced at Rs. 1.64 Lakh
The Jawa Perak factory custom bike will be launched later at a price of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jawa and Jawa Forty Two to come in a total of 9 colours.The new Jawa and Jawa Forty Two will come in 3 and 6 colour options each.

