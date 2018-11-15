Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India : Price and Features

Jawa has launched its new range of 300 cc motorcycles in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here.

The company has introduced three new motorcycles – Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Perak, the latter being a special factory custom motorcycle that will be launched latter. As for the pricing, the entry-level Jawa Forty Two is priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh while the retro-looking Jawa is priced at Rs. 164 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa has also introduced a special factory custom Bobber motorcycles which will be launched at a later date. As for the price, the bike will be launched at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).