Kathua Rape Victim’s Family removes Deepika Singh Rajawat as Lawyer

Family of 8-year-old Kathua gangrape and murder victim has reportedly removed Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat as their attorney while citing her security issues, general non-interest and appearance during court proceedings as the reason.

The power of attorney given in her favour has been withdrawn by the family. Rajawat had shot to fame after she fought the case initially in spite of having received threats from various parties. She was also recognised at various forums and international platforms for standing up against all odds in order to provide justice to the 8-year-old rape and murder victim.

Rajawat has appeared only 2-3 times in the case even as it is proceeding day to day as per the Supreme Court’s order for the last five months at Pathankot. Her appearance and apprehension were kept in view that she has a threat to her life whenever she visited Pathankot.