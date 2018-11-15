Latest NewsBeauty

Neem Face Pack Benefits

Nov 15, 2018, 02:17 pm IST
Less than a minute
Neem-Face-Pack

Neem is truly a magical herb. Neem is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E. And that’s why neem oil can penetrate deep into your skin to treat dryness. Also, it boosts collagen production, which gives you younger looking skin.

A study reveals that neem oil can treat signs of ageing that includes wrinkles, dryness, and thinning of the skin. The study was conducted on hairless mice that were exposed to UVB rays

Neem oil is effective in treating acne. It contains lecithin and solid lipid nanoparticles that kill acne-causing microbes.

Another study published in the Brazilian Journal of Microbiology reveals that Neem extracts have antifungal properties. It’s anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, contains antioxidants, and has anticarcinogenic and antimutagenic properties.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 7, 2018, 07:06 pm IST

Yesteryear Malayalam Actress Vani Viswanath Confirms Her Political Entry. Guess Which Party She Will Represent

Congress Committee meeting
Mar 17, 2018, 10:53 am IST

Leaders bring in new plans to pull down BJP in the Congress Conclave

Sep 1, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

Senior SC judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to become the next Chief Justice of India

modi
Jul 9, 2018, 06:27 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world’s largest smartphone factory in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close