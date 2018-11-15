“Rahul Gandhi defamed my grandfather”: Grandson of Vir Savarkar Initiates Legal Action Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi may have got himself into another controversy with his derogatory remark against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. As per the family members of Savarkar, On 10th November, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Jagdalpur of Chhattisgarh, had defamed Vir Savarkar in his speech.

Rahul Gandhi had said :

Do not teach us patriotism, there is a list of martyrs in congress party. When our leaders were fighting with British when our leaders were serving the jail term for 15-20 years, at that time your Savarkarji bow down before the Britishers and with folded hands, he had been apologising to the Britishers. You should not teach patriotism to the Congress party. You should tell the country about Rafale, about Dassualt”

Obviously, this has provoked the Savarkar family and Ranjeet who is the grandson of Savarkar said that the statement is derogatory and they are all set to take legal action. The family made a written complaint against Congress president in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park police station & demanded an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. He said:

“My grandfather had never asked for mercy. He had served almost 27 years in jail. None of the Congress leaders had served more than 6 years in jail. The jail in which Mr Nehru was lodged at that time, was not less than a hotel suits. Rahul Gandhi had said that Vir Savarkar had apologized to the Britishers with folded hand. By making such a false statement Rahul has defamed my grandfather. Savarkar was a great freedom fighter and nationalist”.

Ranjeet also said Savarkars name should not be used as a political tool to target other political parties.