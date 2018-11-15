Sabarimala All Party Meeting: Here is how Ramesh Chennithala Responded

The all-party meeting held by the Kerala Government to solve the Sabarimala crisis doesn’t seem to have fetched desirable results. The leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala has boycotted the all-party meeting. Here is what he said after walking out of the party :

“Protesting against the government holding on to their stand on Sabarimala, we have boycotted the meeting after the final speech of C.M Pinarayi Vijayan. We have walked out of the meeting. This all-party meeting was just a piece of drama.

Government is not ready for any compromises. Actually, this was a good opportunity for them, they could have used this chance to restore peace in Sabarimala. But right from the introductory speech, C.M was holding firm on to his stand.

We had no other option but to walk out when Govt made it clear that they will not change their stance. We put forward suggestions for keeping peace in Sabarimala. This meeting was just a drama and a challenge to the devotees in Kerala. Kerala Govt has spoiled a very good opportunity to solve the Sabarimala issue. They did not even agree to one suggestion we made. Govt is trying to weaken Sabarimala Pilgrimage,” he added.