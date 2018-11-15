Sabarimala: “Government Can Avoid Conflicts,”Says Sreedharan Pillai

BJP State President Advocate P.S Sreedharan Pillai has said that the Sabarimala verdict is not final. If the Government shows some interest, it can avoid conflicts. “Govt should take all steps necessary to avoid conflicts in Sabarimala,” he added.

Sreedharan Pillai welcomed the all-party meeting called by Government. He said even though Government’s wisdom arrived quite late, he hopes it’s for the good.

The meeting will be convened at the chief minister’s chamber. Though the meeting is being held to discuss the matters regarding security at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season, women entry will also become a topic of discussion.

All parties including those who do not have a representation in the assembly will be invited for all party-meet. No clarification has been given about inviting any caste-based organization for the meeting. The all-party meet was called following the supreme court decision to hear the review pleas on January 22 in an open court.