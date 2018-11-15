Sabarimala Issue : Devaswom board suffers huge loss, over 80% shops not yet auctioned off

The Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The pleas were considered by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi headed bench.After Considering the review petition, the court has decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22.

The shopkeepers at Sabarimala are also confused over the issues happening at the Sabarimala regarding women entry. More than 80% shopes have not yet been auctioned off and they remain closed. Shopkeepers have concerns that the number of devotees reaching the temple will get decreased this year.

Most of the shopkeepers had stayed off from the auction due to this. Vedivazhipaadu and pooja stores have not yet been auctioned. A Guruvayur native had bought the contract for ‘pushpaabhishekam’ which cost him Rs 1.66 Cr. However, he withdrew from the contract following the clashes at Sabarimala. A native of Kurichi in Kottayam bought the contract for Rs.1.26 Cr. on Wednesday.

The board has decided to conduct the auction for the remaining shops on Friday at Sannidhanam. The auctions were led by devaswom commissioner N Vasu on Wednesday. Devaswom board has clarified that they will provide compensation if the shopkeepers had to suffer a huge loss.