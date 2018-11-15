Sabarimala Issue : Govt has responsibility to implement SC verdict regarding women entry ,says Pinarayi Vijayan

The Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case.The court has decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Today said that the government has the responsibility to implement the supreme court verdict regarding women entry at Sabarimala. He declared his stand by reading a note in the all-party meet held to discuss the issue at Sabarimala.

However BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged that the government is disgracing devotees.

Meantime, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the government should seek more time to implement the verdict. Leaders of several parties including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, PC George, Muslim League leaders and ministers have participated in the meeting.

However, minister A K Balan is not participating in the meeting. Panthalam royal family and tantri family will meet the chief minister after the all-party meet.