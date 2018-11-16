Baking Soda And Water For Whiten Your Teeth

Baking Soda And Water

You Will Need

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1-2 teaspoons of plain water

What You Have To Do

Take a teaspoon of baking soda and add just enough water to form a paste.

Take this paste on your toothbrush and apply all over your teeth.

Let the mixture work on your teeth for at least a minute and then rinse your mouth with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this every other day for at least a week.

Why This Works