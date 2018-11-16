Health & FitnessLatest NewsBeauty

Baking Soda And Water For Whiten Your Teeth

Nov 16, 2018, 08:32 am IST
Whiten Teeth

Baking Soda And Water

baking soda

You Will Need

  • 1 teaspoon of baking soda
  • 1-2 teaspoons of plain water

What You Have To Do

  • Take a teaspoon of baking soda and add just enough water to form a paste.
  • Take this paste on your toothbrush and apply all over your teeth.
  • Let the mixture work on your teeth for at least a minute and then rinse your mouth with water.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Do this every other day for at least a week.

Why This Works

  • Using baking soda alone with plain water is also quite effective in whitening your teeth and removing the plaque build-up. In fact, several studies have concluded that baking soda-based oral products have a significant effect on plaque removal.

