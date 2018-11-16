Baking Soda And Water For Whiten Your Teeth

Baking Soda And Water
You Will Need
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1-2 teaspoons of plain water
What You Have To Do
- Take a teaspoon of baking soda and add just enough water to form a paste.
- Take this paste on your toothbrush and apply all over your teeth.
- Let the mixture work on your teeth for at least a minute and then rinse your mouth with water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do this every other day for at least a week.
Why This Works
- Using baking soda alone with plain water is also quite effective in whitening your teeth and removing the plaque build-up. In fact, several studies have concluded that baking soda-based oral products have a significant effect on plaque removal.
Post Your Comments