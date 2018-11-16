Chandrababu Naidu withdraws consent to CBI to exercise authority in Andra

The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has withdrawn the “general consent” accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to exercise its authority in the state.

A ‘confidential’ government order to this effect, issued by Principal Secretary on November 8, was “leaked”.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N. China Rajappa justified the state government’s action saying it was taken in the backdrop of certain allegations against the country’s premier investigating agency.

“We have trust in the CBI but the recent allegations against its top officials have made us withdraw the general consent. Henceforth, the CBI has to obtain the state government’s permission for investigating every case,” Rajappa told reporters at the Secretariat.

The general consent was withdrawn on the advice of lawyers and intellectuals, the deputy chief minister claimed

Even the government in neighbouring Karnataka withdrew the general consent for the CBI, he pointed out.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the government hereby withdraws the general consent accorded (in GO Ms 109) to all the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” the latest government order (GO) said.

The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Under Section 6 of the Act, a state government “routinely” grants consent to the CBI for exercising its authority in the state and the AP government, too, had issued relevant orders periodically in the last few years.

Ever since he snapped ties with the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in March this year, Naidu had been alleging that the Centre was misusing agencies like the CBI to target political opponents.

The recent raids by Income Tax authorities on some business establishments, run by those close to the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state, have left Naidu red-faced.

Subsequently, he announced that his government would not provide police cover to the IT officials for conducting the raids.