Cyclone Gaja: 20 Killed ,Over 81000 Evacuated

At least 20 people were killed on Friday as the severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ made landfall in Tamil Nadu with wind speed gusting up to 120 kmph. As the cyclone’s landfall began, coastal towns including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pamban in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal and Puducherry received heavy rainfall. Cuddalore received 8 cm, Nagapattinam 5 cm and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikkal 5 cm each up to 5.30 am Friday, according to a MeT official in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said those in the relief centres went up to 81,948 in 471 relief centres at Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur from 76,290 people who were evacuated from low lying areas.

According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 81,948 people were evacuated from low lying areas and sheltered in 471 relief centres in six districts Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Nagapattinam district.

The government snapped power supply on Thursday night as precaution. The cyclone damaged some 12,000 power poles.

Several universities in Tamil Nadu have postponed their exams slated for Friday.

Similarly, schools will remain closed on Friday in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur and several other districts in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry including Karaikal.

Isolated rains are likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north Kerala and interiors of south Karnataka.

Gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph very likely in central parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during next six hours.