Cyclone Gaja: PM Narendra Modi assures all possible help to Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and assured all possible help from the Central government to the state that has been battered by Cyclone Gaja.

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami regarding the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre,” Modi said in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to cyclonic conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. I pray for the quick recovery of those injured. I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too spoke to Chief Minister Palaniswami and enquired about the cyclone damage.

Gaja battered the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday, leaving at least 13 people and several livestock dead and a trail of destruction in several districts.

Authorities said the cyclone crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam districts between 12.30 a.m and 2.30 a.m with wind speeds of about 110-120 kmph.