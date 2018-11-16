Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Gaja Wreaks Havoc Across Coastal Tamil Nadu

Nov 16, 2018, 07:46 am IST
Less than a minute

With wind going up to as quick as 120 kmph, Cyclone Gaja has made a landfall early Friday. As expected the storm has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam. About 76,000 people have been evacuated across coastal areas in Tamilnadu from low lying areas. There are about 300 relief centres in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur.

A MeT department bulletin issued at 3:15 am said that though the centre of the cyclone is over land, the rear sector of eyewall is still over sea. “It will take about an hour to move over land,” it added. The power supply was disconnected in Nagapattinam and in several other coastal regions in view of the cyclone’s landfall. The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours as per the Met update.

Tags

Related Articles

booney-kapoor-facing-investigation
Feb 26, 2018, 09:38 pm IST

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor will be questioned

Dec 17, 2017, 10:24 pm IST

Shonali Nagrani ; hottest photo gallery

drugs
Jul 16, 2017, 03:02 pm IST

Drug Case; Actress Charmee gets notice

Jun 24, 2017, 07:16 am IST

Sheikh Mohammed orders discount on traffic fines in Dubai

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close