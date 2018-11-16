Cyclone Gaja Wreaks Havoc Across Coastal Tamil Nadu

With wind going up to as quick as 120 kmph, Cyclone Gaja has made a landfall early Friday. As expected the storm has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam. About 76,000 people have been evacuated across coastal areas in Tamilnadu from low lying areas. There are about 300 relief centres in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur.

A MeT department bulletin issued at 3:15 am said that though the centre of the cyclone is over land, the rear sector of eyewall is still over sea. “It will take about an hour to move over land,” it added. The power supply was disconnected in Nagapattinam and in several other coastal regions in view of the cyclone’s landfall. The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours as per the Met update.