‘Demonetisation’ the biggest scam in the history of independent India ,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed demonetisation as the biggest scam in the history of independent India, adding it would be proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “robbed the poor of their hard-earned money and given it away to a few rich”.

Addressing a campaign rally for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Gandhi said Modi does not talk about being a “chowkidar (watchman) of the country and of tackling corruption.

“If Modi says he is a chowkidar, people will respond that chowkidar chor hai,” he said, addressing a rally at Deori in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi claimed that Modi “cancelled the Rafale deal of 126 fighter aircraft with Dassault Aviation and HAL at a price of Rs 526 crore per plane” without informing the Indian Air Force and the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar.