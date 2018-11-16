Health & FitnessLatest News

Jogging Benefits You Never Knew

Nov 16, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Less than a minute
Jogging

Jogging is an excellent way to keep fit and live longer. Scientific evidence has confirmed that this low-impact slow run decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, depression, and anxiety. It also increases your stamina and productivity.

Jogging Benefits

Jogging regularly:

  • Improves cardiovascular health.
  • Helps burn calories and aids weight loss.
  • Improves lung health.
  • Boosts stamina and endurance.
  • Improves muscle flexibility.
  • Builds core strength.
  • Strengthens the muscles in your lower body.
  • Keeps stress and anxiety at bay.
  • Lowers depression.
  • Lowers the risk of certain types of cancer.
  • Fights diabetes.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 20, 2017, 10:12 pm IST

RBI may be holding back Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI report

Feb 13, 2018, 06:35 am IST

These are few of the richest persons in the world

KM Mani
May 31, 2018, 03:36 pm IST

Chengannnur By-Poll: K M Mani and his Party is Not a Force To Reckon With Anymore?

Jan 24, 2018, 07:59 am IST

Fire Safety : Another big decision from UAE Govt

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close