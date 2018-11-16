Latest Newscelebrities

Malaika Arora Khan looks stunning and bolder than ever: See Pics

Nov 16, 2018, 06:52 am IST
1 minute read
Mallaika-Arora-Khan

Malaika Arora is known for her sexy dance moves and her sultry expressions. The bold and beautiful Malaika Arora can make anyone go weak in the knees with her to-die-for curves and her stunning looks.

The Bollywood stunner recently shared a picture of her wearing a Reebok t-shirt through which she said a lot in a few simple words. A flurry of comments poured in immediately after she posted the hot and sexy picture of her praising her attitude and stance towards feminism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fully feminine n fully fierce… there is no compromise ? @reebokindia @thedivayoga

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

 

