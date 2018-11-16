Latest Newscelebrities

Nora Fatehi looks drop dead gorgeous in Arabic Version Of Dilbar Song

Nov 16, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate is the most popular Bollywood song of 2018. Her breathtaking dance moves from the song got the deserving applause and now, she is all set to entertain us with the Arabic version of the same. The icing on the cake is that she will also sing the song herself and we will get to see her singing skills apart from her amazing dance moves.

The beautiful actress took it to announce that the Arabic version of Dilbar song will be out soon and also shared her look from the song. She looks drop dead gorgeous in the image, take a look.

