OMG..! Deepika Padukone’s wedding ring is more expensive than the budget of an entire wedding

Nov 16, 2018, 06:39 am IST
While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now a married couple, all attention is on the pictures which are shared on social media.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika took to their social media and shared their first photos as a married couple.

In the photos, Deepika is seen wearing a deep gold silk sari with shaded orange and red tones for the Konkani wedding and for the Sindhi ceremony, the diva is dressed in a traditional red lehenga.

 

Ranveer, on the other hand, chose to wear a white kurta and dhoti with gold work for his Konkani wedding and for his Sindhi wedding he looked dapper red sherwani.

 

However, the highlight of the photo shared by the actress is the huge diamond on her finger. By the looks of it, Deepika’s wedding ring looks like a radiant cut diamond with two small diamonds on the side.

Recently, a report in Bollywoodlife.com has suggested that Deepika’s humongous wedding ring is priced between Rs 1.3 – 2.7 crore.

