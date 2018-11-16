Sabarimala Issue : Can’t compare Piravom Church verdict with Sabarimala Verdict, Says Kerala HC

The Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The pleas were considered by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi headed bench.After Considering the review petition, the court has decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22.

Kerala high court on Friday dismissed a writ petition in the Sabarimala case, saying that Piravom church verdict cannot be compared with Sabarimala.

It said that in the church case, state government was not a party to the proceedings but in Sabarimala, the state is a party and they have the liability to implement the Supreme Court order. This is significant as the church debate was one of the main arguments of the BJP and Congress. They had asked the state government as to why it was hurrying in the Sabarimala case when it was yet to implement the Piravom church verdict.