Sonia Gandhi to unveil Karunanidhi’s statue in Chennai

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is going to unveil the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief M Karunanidhi’s statue at DMK’s Head Quarter in Chennai on December 16.

A formal invitation to this ceremony will be conveyed by DMK President MK Stalin. He is going to invite the leaders personally on November 22 meeting scheduled in Delhi.

The statue will be installed near Karunanidhi’s mentor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai. In the meanwhile, his statue which was in front of the party HQ has been sent for refurbishing will be installed together with Karunanidhi on December 16.

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year was popularly known as ‘Kalaignar’ by his followers and supporters lived for 94 years. He has written numerous poetries and movies scripts for many films. There is a sense of excitement among his supporters who are waiting to see the ‘Life-size statue’ of his beloved leader.