Thalapathy 63: Vijay’s next to be a sports-based film?

Amidst huge buzz, the official announcement of actor Vijay’s new film was made last day through social media.

The star is reuniting with his ‘Mersal’ team and AGS Entertainment is producing the movie. After the blockbuster success of ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’, director Atlee and Vijay are chasing a hat-trick of hits this time. In an official statement released by the makers, it has been made clear that Vijay is attempting a new genre in this film.

In the official statement, AGS Entertainment said: “We are putting together the best global talent to attempt a genre that will be the first of its kind for Thalapathy Vijay.” There is a strong buzz that this new film is a sports-based entertainer and Vijay is said to be essaying the role of a coach. Though Vijay has acted in a sportsman’s role in films like ‘Azhakiya Tamizh Makan’ and ‘Ghilli’, they were not full-fledged sports films. It will be exciting to see the actor in a never-before-seen role.

Recently, director Atlee had visited a few colleges in Tamil Nadu to finalize the locations. The makers are yet to announce the cast details but speculations are rife that Nayanthara will be heroine and veteran actor Vivek will also be there in a crucial role. On the technical front, Atlee has retained the core team from ‘Mersal’. Music will be handled by maestro AR Rahman, his third successive film with Vijay after ‘Mersal’ and ‘Sarkar’. DOP GK Vishnu, editor Antony Ruben, lyricist Vivek, and stunt choreographer Anal Arasu are on board. Shoot for the movie will be commencing early next year.