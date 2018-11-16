Trupti Desai Reaches Airport, Huge Protest Outside Airport

Trupti Desai has reached Kochi Airport, but then so far has not been able to leave the airport. She had come in all geared up to go Sabarimala tomorrow, but then protestors have been so defiant that she has not been able to leave the airport for the past one a half hours.

“We want her to go back. She won’t be able to enter Sabarimala temple. Soon a group of senior women would be here and the protests will only get bigger soon. We have been chanting Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa without breaking any restrictions kept by police, doing it from the spot the police allowed. We want police to tell her to go back,” said a BJP member from the airport.

Police have found themselves in a tough spot and it will be interesting to see how this issue is solved. We will keep you posted with all the latest updates.