Baking Soda Foot Scrub

You Will Need

3 tablespoons baking soda

1 tablespoon water

Method

Make a thick paste by mixing the baking soda and water.

Apply it to your feet and massage for 10 minutes.

Wash it off.

How It Works

This is another easy-to-prepare foot scrub for tired feet. Baking soda not only relieves aches and pain but also fights toenail fungus.

Note: You can soak your feet in baking soda mixed with warm water and then follow up with this foot scrub.