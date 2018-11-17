Cyclone Gaja : Death toll rises to 36, Indian Navy joins relief operations

The death toll due to cyclonic storm Gaja has increased to 36 on Saturday. The cyclone had made a landfall in Tamil Nadu between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on Friday leaving behind a trail of destruction. The severe cyclone had a wind speed of above 90 to 100 kmph and reached up to 110 kmph when the eye of the storm made the landfall at 1.40 am in Nagapattinam.

Besides the loss of lives, 1471 huts were partially damaged and 216 fully destroyed. In total, 471 relief camps have been established where 81,948 people have been accommodated.

Kerala government yesterday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to those severely injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries.

The cyclone also caused 13,000 transformers to fall down and 5000 trees were uprooted.

The Indian Navy joined the relief operations. Navy personnel stationed at Nagapattinam were swiftly deployed to assess the extent of damage as soon as the weather started clearing after Cyclone Gaja. The naval team joined the state authorities, the NDRF and the civil populace to clear public buildings and roads.