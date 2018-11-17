Faf du Plessis tells Australia on How to handle Kohli in the Coming Tour

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world currently and the result of the upcoming series will hinge on his performance a lot. The earlier the Aussie manages to dismiss Kohli, the better it will be for them. Now South African Captain Faf du Plessis offered tips to Australia on what needs to be done to tackle Virat, ahead of their big-ticket clashes against India.

The advice is basically to give Kohli the silent treatment and avoid confrontation with Virat Kohli. Du Plessis said it was the same method he adopted against Kohli when South Africa clashed with Kohli earlier this year.

“There are guys like that in international cricket (who enjoy the confrontation). We feel like that when we play against someone like Virat Kohli, he wants to get into the fight,”

Kohli had emerged as the top scorer with 287 runs at an average of 47.86 in the India – South Africa test series and Faf would know a thing or two about Kohli’s batting might.

So what do you think about his advice? Makes sense?