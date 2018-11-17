Eggs
Eggs are considered to be great for hair growth and thickness. They are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamin B12, iron, zinc and omega-6 fatty acids. This home remedy is used to accelerate hair growth and volume.
How To Use Egg To Prevent Hair Thinning
- Take a bowl and add one egg along with one tablespoon of olive oil. You may use coconut oil too for this mask.
- Stir the mixture till you get a smooth mixture.
- Now, apply the mixture to your hair and scalp, working it in from the roots to the tips.
- Leave it on for about 30 minutes.
- Wash your hair with shampoo and cool water. Make sure you don’t use warm water to wash your hair.
