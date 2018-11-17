Latest Wedding Photo Of Newly Married Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Just like all DeepVeer fans, all are waiting for more photos from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at the beautiful Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The duo had two wedding ceremonies, one in accordance with the Konkani traditions and the other as per the Sindhi rituals. Yesterday, Deepika and Ranveer treated us their first photos as a married couple and now Ranveer’s stylist has shared another beautiful picture of the newlyweds.
The picture was shared by Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Us and ours #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi.”
#MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi
