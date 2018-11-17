Latest Newscelebrities

Latest Wedding Photo Of Newly Married Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Nov 17, 2018, 07:10 am IST
Less than a minute
Deepika-Raveer-new-pics

Just like all DeepVeer fans, all are waiting for more photos from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at the beautiful Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The duo had two wedding ceremonies, one in accordance with the Konkani traditions and the other as per the Sindhi rituals. Yesterday, Deepika and Ranveer treated us their first photos as a married couple and now Ranveer’s stylist has shared another beautiful picture of the newlyweds.

The picture was shared by Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Us and ours #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Us and ours ?????? #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 16, 2017, 10:50 am IST

Obama’s tweet made ever time history on Twitter

Kareena-Kapoor-looks-sexy
Jul 20, 2018, 01:37 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor stuns in sexy sunshine look: See Pics

even with a net-worth of 400 crores this actor purchased BMW
Mar 11, 2018, 06:07 pm IST

Even with a net-worth of 400 crores, this Bollywood actor purchased BMW on loan

Jun 18, 2018, 07:55 pm IST

Accused in the actress attack case alleges life threat from Manju Warrier

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close