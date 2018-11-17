CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Megastar Mammootty and son Dulquer Salman together in ‘Indian 2’

Nov 17, 2018, 09:47 am IST
Ever since Dulquer Salman, son of Megastar Mammootty, entered the film industry, all fans were waiting to see the father-son duo on-screen.

Now unconfirmed reports doing rounds on social media are that both will likely take up roles in Kamal Hasan’s next. Indian 2, written and directed by Shanker, has cinematography by RaviVarman.

Kajal Agarwal is the leading lady. The makers have roped in many prominent faces to be associated with the highly anticipated sequel. The sets of Indian 2 is being erected at Ramoji Film City and the first part might be shot there.

