Oscar Award Winning screenwriter dies at 87

William Goldman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, has died aged 87. As per the reports, the cause of death was complications from colon cancer and pneumonia.

Goldman also wrote Marathon Man, Magic and The Princess Bride, which he adapted from his own novels. His memoir Adventures in the Screen Trade is famous for his memorable declaration that “nobody knows anything” about the movie business.

He was also a noted “script doctor” who worked uncredited on many features. Born in Highland Park, Illinois in 1931, Goldman started out as a novelist before breaking into movies with 1965 spy caper Masquerade.