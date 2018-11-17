Pakistan’s flag hoisted on Indian soil; Salman Khan in Trouble

Salman’s next film Bharat seems to be entangled in yet another unpleasant situation. A Wagah border scene required Pakistan’s flag to be put up on Indian soil.

The film’s crew were unable to shoot at the Wagah border due to security issues and Punjab was picked as the preferred location at which the border scene could be replicated. With the help of the local panchayat, a village was taken over.

Local farmers and traders were paid a substantial amount to cover their losses because of the set that would be created there.

“A lot of local bodies were upset about how someone could hoist Pakistan’s flag on Indian soil. We have had such issues earlier in Kashmir and in places like Mumbai as well when Pakistan flags have been put up during Ind-Pak cricket matches. Even though this is for a film shoot, local organisations are upset and have not just filed a police complaint against Salman, but also surrounded the sets of the film and the hotel where Salman was staying to express their indignation over the hoisting of the flag. After all it is a film shoot, but the locals refused to understand,” says a source.

The filmmakers quickly wrapped up the shoot and Salman has returned to Mumbai, but with one more court case to his name.