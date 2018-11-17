“Police were Helpless to Obey Orders From Top”: K.P Sasikala Reacts to her Arrest

Fifty-year-old KP Sasikala was taken into preventive custody after she refused to retreat from Marakkottam, near Sabarimala. The right-wing leader has now got bail and she spoke to media.

Here is what she said immediately after getting bail:

Kerala police didn’t behave bad. After the arrest, they behaved well with me. What i understood is that they were helpless and bound by pressure from the top”.

When asked if she went in a group Sasikala said:

“if am not alone, it can be called a group. There were three of us. Its the same police which promised Trupti desai to be taken to Sabarimala, who has arrested someone like me who followed all the customs and traditions of Sabarimala. I will file a case for human rights violations”.

She said one of the reasons why people are not allowed to stay in Sabarimala is to cover up the fact that there are no basic facilities for devotees there.