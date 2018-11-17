Rakul Preet is raising the temperature with her latest pictures

Rakul took to her official Instagram account on November 17 to share her latest photo.

In the photo shared by Rakul, the diva can be seen flaunting her beautiful curves in a one-shoulder blue top which she has paired with skinny cream leggings. To amp up the hotness meter, Rakul has tied her luscious hair in a messy bun and looks breathtaking as a few strands of her hair fall beautifully on her face. As she sits in front of her makeup vanity, the stunner is carrying a no-makeup look with absolute grace and charm.