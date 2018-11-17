Latest Newscelebrities

Rakul Preet is raising the temperature with her latest pictures

Nov 17, 2018, 01:29 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rakul-Preet

Rakul took to her official Instagram account on November 17 to share her latest photo.

In the photo shared by Rakul, the diva can be seen flaunting her beautiful curves in a one-shoulder blue top which she has paired with skinny cream leggings. To amp up the hotness meter, Rakul has tied her luscious hair in a messy bun and looks breathtaking as a few strands of her hair fall beautifully on her face. As she sits in front of her makeup vanity, the stunner is carrying a no-makeup look with absolute grace and charm.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you pose for a candid pic ?#weekendfeels #mood @leepakshiellawadi capture ??

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Tags

Related Articles

Kareena-Kapoor-looks-sexy
Jul 20, 2018, 01:37 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor stuns in sexy sunshine look: See Pics

Nov 9, 2017, 01:30 pm IST

Hurry up!! Tickets and match Fixtures of Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 4 out

this-bollywood-khan-named-ambassador-of-appy-fizz
Mar 16, 2018, 10:42 am IST

This Bollywood Khan named Ambassador Of Appy Fizz

Dec 23, 2017, 06:53 pm IST

An arthritis drug which could help treat skin cancer

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close